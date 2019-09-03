Multiple Boone County pedestrians, including kids in strollers, struck by suspected drunk driver

Posted 7:52 pm, September 3, 2019, by

File photo

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Officials in Boone County say a suspected drunk driver struck multiple pedestrians, including children in strollers.

It happened in the town of Advance in the area of West 300 South and Main Street Tuesday evening, according to officials.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

CBS4 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.