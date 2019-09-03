× INDOT says I-465 closures begin this weekend, plan alternate routes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is reminding drivers of the southbound and westbound I-465 closure between I-70 and I-65 on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

The closure will be active for up to 15 days beginning Friday, September 6 at 9 p.m. through Saturday, September 21.

Crews will perform concrete pavement restoration, joint repair and replacement and bridge maintenance and rehabilitation to address winter damage and extend the life of pavement and bridges in the corridor.

INDOT will also be working on sign replacement, guardrail repair, drain clearing, sweeping and debris cleanup during the closure.

The official interstate detour for SB and WB I-465 will follow I-70 and I-65 through downtown Indianapolis. Through traffic is encouraged to follow I-465 NB and EB to avoid congestion and delays. Westbound through traffic on I-74 should follow the posted detour or use I-465 NB and EB.

Commuters and local traffic may also consider the following local routes:

North-South routes Mitthoefer Rd. Post Rd. Franklin Rd. Shadeland Ave. Arlington Ave. Sherman Dr.

East-West routes Southport Rd. Thompson Rd. Raymond St. English Ave./Brookville Rd. Washington St. 10th St. 21st St. 30th St. 38th St. 56th St.



