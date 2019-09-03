Indianapolis organizations awarded grant money to fight youth homelessness

September 3, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $75 million to end youth homelessness in 23 communities across the country, including $3.88 million to the City of Indianapolis.

HUD’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program will help build local systems and support a wide range of housing programs, including rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing and host homes.

The City of Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development’s Community Investments team will work with the Coalition for Homelessness Intervention & Prevention to utilize this funding to support a variety of housing options and services for people under the age of 25 who are experiencing homelessness.

“We believe every youth and young adult has the right to be housed and connected to care. That is the vision of the Indianapolis Coordinated Community Plan to Resolve Homelessness for Youth and Young Adults,” said Chelsea Haring-Cozzi, the executive director of CHIP.

The local group Outreach says Indianapolis has more than 2,000 youth who are homeless. The age range is from 14-25.

The grant money will help with issues like employment and housing, and preparing young people for the future.

“Every time that we can help a youth take a step forward, every time they can [take] a step forward to youth and stability, that’s an adult that our culture and city won’t have to take care of in a sense,” said Outreach’s chief executive officer.

