Woman, child hospitalized after shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –A woman is critically injured, and a small child is hospitalized after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3300 block of Hovey Street, near the intersection of Ralston Avenue and East 33rd Street, around 3 a.m.

Police found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound, and medics transported her to the hospital in critical condition.

IMPD says a small child was possibly grazed by a bullet, and medics took the child to the hospital in stable condition.

There is no suspect information at this time, and IMPD says this is an ongoing investigation.