× Hoosier Lottery transfers record $312 million to State of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Hoosier Lottery transferred a record $312 million to the State of Indiana for fiscal year 2019 that ended June 30.

According to a release from Hoosier Lottery, the record setting surplus was due to revenue generated by the high sales of scratch-off and draw products that totaled around $1.3 billion.

Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah M. Taylor said that 72% of lottery sales came from different scratch-off games and 28% came from draw games including Powerball and Mega Millions as well as Indiana’s own Hoosier Lotto, Daily 3 and Daily 4.

Large Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots in 2019, including a record $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in October, also contributed to the high number.

Taylor added that 64% of the Lottery’s revenue ($860 million) was paid in prizes to players, and 7% ($92 million) in commissions went to over 4,300 Lottery retailers.

“The mission of the Hoosier Lottery is to return maximum net income to the state in a socially responsible manner. Thanks to the hard work of our Lottery team, we continue to provide funds for those programs selected by our legislators that support our retired teachers, police officers and firefighters as well as reduce auto excise taxes for all Hoosier vehicle owners,” said Lottery Commission Chairman Bill Zielke after presenting a ceremonial check to State Budget Director Zac Jackson.