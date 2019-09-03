× Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 18 – Purdue Promise Program

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Purdue Promise program helps eligible 21st Century Scholars navigate through their college experience. Through the program, students receive support from coaches and guidance counselors through support – whether academic, financial, or emotional – to help students complete college successfully. Because of Purdue Promise, students are able to graduate with little to no debt.

Purdue senior Eryn Sale is one of those students who has benefited from the program. Sale is a double major in neurobiology and genetics, along with minors in physics and math. She chose her degree because it was personal to her – growing up with two siblings that struggled with mental illness.

In the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks to Eryn Sale about the Purdue Promise Program, how it has helped her through her college career, along with her personal story and plans after graduation.

