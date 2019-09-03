Deadly crash involving 10 vehicles under investigation in Avon

Posted 4:13 pm, September 3, 2019, by , Updated at 04:18PM, September 3, 2019

AVON, Ind.– Avon police are investigating a deadly crash involving 10 vehicles.

The crash happened late Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of U.S. Highway 36 and County Road 625 East.

Avon Schools tweeted one of their school buses was involved, but no students were on board at the time. The bus driver is OK.

Police said at least one person was killed. It’s unclear at this time if there were additional injuries.

The area is closed to traffic at this time, so drivers in the area should take an alternate route.

This story is developing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.