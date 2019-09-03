× 3 missing, 2 hospitalized after boat capsizes on White River in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department confirms that two people are hospitalized, and three others missing after a boat capsized on White River just north of Martinsville. It happened at a popular boat landing near Shelton Rd. and St. Rd. 67 in Morgan County.

One adult and one child were taken to a local hospital, according to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers. Crews are currently conducting water searches for the three missing persons, using rescue/recovery boats and at least one aerial drone. The sheriff says a language barrier hampered the early rescue effort, and that an interpreter is now on-scene to assist.

A group of 16 people from Indianapolis were at White River for an outing. Six or seven people were aboard the craft at the time of the accident. Investigators say there were no life jackets aboard the craft.

This developing story will be updated as additional details become available.