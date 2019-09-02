Standing-room-only on Red Line’s opening day

Posted 12:54 pm, September 2, 2019, by , Updated at 01:00PM, September 2, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IndyGo’s new Red Line buses were packed with curious and excited passengers on Sunday’s opening day.

The electric buses were standing-room-only throughout the morning and early afternoon from Broad Ripple heading south to downtown.

Many riders were just curious to check out the new bus line, while others are planning to use the rapid transit system to commute to work.

The Red Line is free to ride for the entire month of September.

