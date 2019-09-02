Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run on Indy’s east side

Posted 10:09 pm, September 2, 2019, by , Updated at 10:51PM, September 2, 2019

Scene of east side hit-and-run on 9/2/2019 (Photo by Joe Lynch)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A pedestrian was critically injured in an east side hit-and-run Monday.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the scene in the 3900 block of E. 30th St. shortly after 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived, IMPD says they located a male who had been hit by a vehicle and the vehicle had fled the scene.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding this is incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

