Neighbor to murder scene: ‘I heard a dozen gunshots’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) homicide detectives are investigating a pair of killings overnight in the city.

At 1:45 a.m. Monday, patrolling officers spotted a car parked on the bridge in the 3300 block of Lafayette Road.

Officers found a man and woman inside, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Three hours earlier, in the 5500 block of Broadmoore Plaza on the northwest side, a neighbor reported he was awakened to the sound of gunfire.

“About eleven o’clock I heard a dozen or so gunshots,” he said. “I see a car in the middle of the driveway up underneath the tree and someone coming out of the house and go back in.”

Police said the brother of the 24-year-old man slumped in the front seat of his car called 911.

“When I come to my house I saw a guy inside the car,” said another neighbor who arrived home after the shooting. “I saw the window shattered and I saw I think two or three holes in the door.”

A witness said police were searching a grassy area between adjoining driveways for bullet casings.

Neighbors said the brothers who lived in the house were quiet and kept to themselves.

“They had visitors, maybe cops once or twice,” said a neighbor who asked not to reveal his name. “I’ve been here forty years. Its pretty surprising. We have our moments of crime but nothing like this.”

The killings raise Indianapolis’ homicide total to 107 this year.

Last year on this date, IMPD had investigated 111 homicides on the way to a record-setting pace.