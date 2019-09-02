More than 30 ‘in distress’ on boat, Coast Guard responds

(MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has launched several boats to help more than 30 people “in distress” off the coast of southern California.

Tweets from the Coast Guard in Los Angeles said there were reports the people were on a boat that was on fire near Santa Cruz Island.

One tweet said some crew members had been rescued, and rescuers were working to evacuate the remaining passengers. One crew member had minor injuries.

Santa Cruz Island is off the coast of Santa Barbara.

 

