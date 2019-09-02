× Monday Evening Hurricane Dorian Update

At 5:00 p.m. the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Dorian has become nearly stationary this afternoon. A slow westward to west- northwestward motion is expected to resume overnight and continue into early Tuesday.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft has found that maximum sustained winds are near 145 mph) with gusts up to 175 mph. gusts. Dorian is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles. Although gradual weakening is forecast, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days.

A turn toward the northwest is forecast by late Tuesday, with a northeastward motion forecast to begin by Wednesday night. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island into Tuesday morning.

The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening and then move dangerously close to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Wednesday night and Thursday.

A life-threatening storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 12 to 18 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds on Grand Bahama Island. Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall totals through late this week:

Northwestern Bahamas…Additional 6 to 12 inches, isolated storm totals of 30 inches.

Central Bahamas…Additional 1 to 3 inches, isolated storm totals of 6 inches.

Atlantic Coast from the Florida peninsula through Georgia…4 to 8 inches, isolated storm totals of 10 inches.

Coastal Carolinas…5 to 10 inches, isolated storm totals of15 inches.

This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods.

Hurricane Dorian will spread heavy rain into northern Florida Wednesday morning.

Hurricane Dorian will spread heavy rain into South Carolina Thursday morning.

Hurricane Dorian will spread heavy rain into North Carolina Friday morning.