Expect thunderstorms late Tuesday evening

After a dry Tuesday afternoon an approaching cold front will spread rain across the state Tuesday night. A strong line of thunderstorms will develop late Tuesday evening and soak the state through Wednesday morning. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible through Wednesday as the cold front moves through the Ohio Valley. This will be a mild, dry week across the Hoosier state with highs in the 70s after the cold front passes.

 

So far this has been a warm Summer.

Fall is just three weeks away.

Extreme heat is still possible in September.

We still need rain across the state.

Expect a dry Tuesday afternoon.

T-storms will develop late Tuesday evening.

Heavy rain  is likely early Wednesday.

This will be a mild week

