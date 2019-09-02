Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical

Posted 4:01 am, September 2, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead, and another critically wounded after a double shooting incident on the city’s west side.

It happened about 1:45 a.m. in the 3400 block of Lafayette Rd. IMPD officers were driving in the area when they saw a car on the bridge with two people inside. They found a female victim who had been shot to death. The male driver was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

This developing story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.