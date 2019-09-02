Dorian in the tropics; fog back home

Dorian's cone still brings impact potential along the Florida Coast so we continue to keep our eye there. Dorian has been slamming on the brakes. Earlier last week the hurricane was clipping along the open water at 14mph but now nearly sitting over the Bahamas and moving at about one mile and hour... making this hurricane feel like an eternity for those on the islands right now. Wind gusts are up to an insane 200mph right now. Back home, our main concern is just some fog. This could limit your visibility on the roads so be cautious. Warmer today and the clouds will erode as the afternoon goes on so a bright and sunny second half of our Labor Day is expected. A broken line of storms will get pushed in late Tuesday night and wrap up early Wednesday morning. Other than the storms Tuesday night, things are looking pretty nice this week! Enjoy the sunshine.
