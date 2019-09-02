Colts, Jacoby Brissett agree to 2-year, $30 million contract extension

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jacoby Brissett is getting paid like the starter he is.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the Indianapolis Colts and Brissett agreed Monday to a two-year extension. Details of the contract were not immediately known, but NFL Network reported it’s worth $30 million with $20 million in guarantees.

Brissett, 26, is in the final year of his four-year, $3.41 million rookie deal. That includes a 2019 base salary of $2 million.

And that would have made him one of the NFL’s lowest-paid opening-day starters, and the second highest-paid QB on the Colts. General manager Chris Ballard signed veteran Brian Hoyer to a three-year, $12 million contract Monday.

