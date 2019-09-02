× Colts, Brian Hoyer agree on 3-year, $12 million contract

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts have solved their uncertainty at quarterback by agreeing to terms with veteran Brian Hoyer.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed the team and Hoyer agreed Monday morning to a three-year, $12 million contract to serve as Jacoby Brissett’s backup. ESPN reported the deal includes $9 million in guarantees.

The magnitude of the contract is a clear indication the Colts view Hoyer as at least their backup for 2019. It’s uncertain his long-term status with the team until the value and structure of the final two years are known.

“We want to make sure we make the right decision both in the short term and the long term,’’ general manager Chris Ballard said Sunday evening prior to the Hoyer deal.

After rosters were cut to 53 Saturday, Brissett was the only quarterback on the active roster. Phillip Walker was signed to the practice squad.

Chad Kelly, who had a solid preseason, is on the suspended/reserve list for the first two games of the season. Hoyer’s addition might mean he’s a practice squad candidate once he’s eligible.

Hoyer’s addition means the Colts have looked to New England for their last two backup QBs. He spent the 2018 season with the Patriots and was cut this last weekend.

In 2017, general manager Chris Ballard acquired Brissett in a September trade with New England.

Hoyer, 33, has appeared in 65 games with 37 starts for six teams. His career stats include 48 touchdowns, 30 interceptions and a 59.3 completion rate.

Hoyer is 16-21 as a starter.

This story will be updated.

