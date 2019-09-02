1 dead in shooting on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigation a deadly shooting on the city’s west side Sunday night. It happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the 5500 block of Broadmoor Plaza, which is located south of W. 56th St. and west of W. Kessler Blvd. N.

When police arrived on scene, they found a male victim with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting happened outside of a residence, possibly in or near a vehicle. Police are calling it an isolated incident, the apparent result of an altercation. They say there is no danger to the immediate neighborhood.

Police are asking anyone with information about the deadly shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 317.262.TIPS.

 

 

