Trio arrested after leaving victim behind in deadly crash

NEW CASTLE, IN–One person is dead and three others are under arrest following a deadly crash early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m. Henry County Emergency Services received a call about a damaged vehicle in the parking lot of Boars Head Meats at 125 East Henry County Road 400 South. The caller said there was an unresponsive male still inside the damaged vehicle. Emergency crews rendered life-saving aid, but the male had succumbed to injuries sustained in the vehicle crash. The deceased male has been identified as 21-year-old James E. Davis of Greenfield, Indiana.

A short time later Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies located the driver and two other passengers who were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The three men were found just east of the crash scene on Henry County Road 400 South.

Investigators say the 2010 Kia, driven by 18-year-old Parker Smeltzer of Spiceland, Indiana left the roadway near Brooks Drive and struck a utility pole causing heavy impact damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. Smeltzer received minor injuries and was treated and released from Henry County Hospital. Passenger, 18-year-old Cameron M. Bennett of Indianapolis, sustained minor injuries. A second passenger, 18-year-old Abraham J. Beyersdorfer of New Castle, Indiana was unharmed.

According to the police report, investigators believe alcohol was a contributing factor.

Parker Smeltzer was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, public intoxication and minor consumption of alcohol. Abraham Beyersdorfer was charged with minor consumption of alcohol and assisting a criminal. Cameron Bennett was charged with assisting a criminal.

The investigation is ongoing.