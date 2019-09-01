× IndyCar 2020 schedule released

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The IndyCar Series released the schedule for the 2020 season on Sunday afternoon before the Grand Prix of Portland.

There’s only one major change with Richmond Raceway replacing Pocono Raceway on the schedule. It’s the first time the IndyCars will race at the three-quarter mile oval since 2009 when Scott Dixon won. The event will be held on Saturday, June 27 under the lights.

“We are pleased to return to the Mid-Atlantic region, one we know to be full of IndyCar fans,” said series CEO Mark Miles in a news release. “We’re also excited to return to historic Richmond Raceway, which was recently re-imagined with a $30 million redevelopment project that modernized the infield for a better fan experience.”

The season will open March 15 on the streets of St. Petersburg and end on September 20 at WeatherTech Raceway in Laguna Seca.

The IndyCar Grand Prix will take place May 9 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with the 104th Indianapolis 500 two weeks later on May 24 on the famed 2.5 mile oval.

