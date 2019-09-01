× 1 hospitalized following shooting at northwest Indiana Walmart

HOBART, Ind. — A person has been taken to the hospital after being shot inside a Walmart store in Hobart, Indiana, according to the Hobart Police Department.

Just before 4 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Walmart at 2936 East 79th Avenue in reference to a person shot.

Police say two suspects are in custody, and the weapons have been recovered from the scene.

The victim is “tentatively in stable condition,” according to authorities.

The Walmart has been evacuated, and the scene is secure and being processed.

Officials say there is no threat to the public at this time.

An investigation into this incident is in its early stages.

This is a developing story.