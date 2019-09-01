1 hospitalized following shooting at northwest Indiana Walmart

Posted 5:47 pm, September 1, 2019, by , Updated at 06:26PM, September 1, 2019

File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

HOBART, Ind. — A person has been taken to the hospital after being shot inside a Walmart store in Hobart, Indiana, according to the Hobart Police Department.

Just before 4 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Walmart at 2936 East 79th Avenue in reference to a person shot.

Police say two suspects are in custody, and the weapons have been recovered from the scene.

The victim is “tentatively in stable condition,” according to authorities.

The Walmart has been evacuated, and the scene is secure and being processed.

Officials say there is no threat to the public at this time.

An investigation into this incident is in its early stages.

This is a developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.