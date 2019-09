× 1 dead following police pursuit on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person is dead after a police pursuit that ended in a crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The pursuit ended Sunday afternoon when the vehicle crashed into a utility pole in the 8400 block of East 42nd Street.

It is not clear what led to the pursuit at this time.

This is a developing story.