Smell of marijuana in a traffic stop leads to cocaine arrest

CLINTON COUNTY,Indiana–As a Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy approached a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation, he noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle produced vape pods of THC and approximately 17 grams of cocaine. The traffic stop took place Saturday shortly before 2 p.m. on State Road 26 near Clinton County Road 200 East. 23-year-old Daltyn Childers and 21-year-old Aryin Ray, both of Kokomo were arrested on charges of dealing cocaine and possession of marijuana. The case has been turned over to the Clinton County Prosecutor.