Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times at west side apartment

Posted 5:13 am, August 31, 2019, by , Updated at 05:43AM, August 31, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was shot multiple times outside an apartment complex on the west side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 7300 block of River Walk Drive.

911 operators received a call shortly before 2:00 a.m. Saturday from a witness who said they heard gun shots and yelling outside their apartment.

Responding officers found an adult male who had been shot multiple times near the second floor balcony of the apartment building. EMS personnel were dispatched and transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment. At last check the male was listed in critical condition as a result of his injuries.

The name of the victim was not released.

Police have started an investigation into the shooting. Detectives began interviewing witnesses and gathering any potential evidence from the crime scene. It’s unclear if police have made any arrests or have any suspects in custody in relation to the shooting.

Any one with information is asked to call police or contact CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.