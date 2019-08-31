× Colts’ cuts to 53 leaves Jacoby Brissett as only QB, for now

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Of all the moves Chris Ballard and his personnel staff made over the past two days, two stood out. And we’re still waiting for another.

Waived: Phillip Walker, quarterback.

Placed on reserve/suspended list: Chad Kelly, quarterback.

Notice the trend?

As the Indianapolis Colts got down to fighting weight Saturday – from a bloated 90 players to the opening-day limit of 53 – their most pressing concern was re-adjusting the roster in the aftermath of Andrew Luck’s retirement a week ago.

Jacoby Brissett is the unquestioned starter, but he’s also the last man standing at the position. Kelly’s two-game suspension and the team’s unwillingness to give Walker the backup’s role, even for two games, means looking elsewhere.

And that’s the next domino we’re waiting to fall.

Ballard and his staff already have worked out a handful of veterans: Brock Osweiler, Brandon Weeden, Matt Cassell. There might be others, and they’ll undoubtedly scour the waiver wire for QB discards, although they sit 26th in the claim order and won’t be assured of getting a guy they want.

One note regarding the current 53-player roster: Hale Hentges is one of four tight ends kept. That extends the Colts’ streak to 21 straight seasons with at least one undrafted rookie on the opening-day roster.

Also, seven of Ballard’s 10 draft picks survived the cut: Rock Ya-Sin, Ben Banogu, Parris Campbell, Bobby Okereke, Khari Willis, E.J. Speed and Marvell Tell III.

Until the clouds of uncertainty part, here are the roster moves the team announced Saturday:

Waived: S Micah Abernathy, OT Jackson Barton, CB Jalen Collins, WR Ashton Dulin, J Jake Eldrenkamp, OT Antonio Garcia, DE Gerri Green, DE Obum Gwacham, K Cole Hedlund, WR Krishawn Hogan, CB Isaiah Langley, WR Roger Lewis, DT Johnny Robinson,DT Sterling Shippy, G Nate Theaker, S Jacob Thieneman, WR Jordan Veasy, QB Phillip Walker, RB Aca’Cedric Ware, RB Marquis Young.

Released: TE Gabe Holmes, DT Caraun Reid, TE Ross Travis, OT J’Marcus Webb, RB Charcandrick West.

Waived/injured: WR Penny Hart, S Isaiah Johnson, WR Marcus Johnson, S Kai Nacua, CB Shakial Taylor, LB Ahmad Thomas.

Reserve/suspended list: QB Chad Kelly.

This story will be updated.

