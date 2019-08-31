23-year-old man dies following northwest side shooting

Posted 9:28 pm, August 31, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS-Indianapolis Homicide Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s northwest side.  Just after 8:00 p.m., police were sent to the 3200 block of Lupine Drive on a report of a person shot.  That scene is near West 34th Street and North High School Road.  When officers arrived they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.  Medics transported the 23-year-old man to Eskenazi Hospital where he later died. Investigators say the shooting followed an altercation in the street. According to IMPD Major Harold Turner,  a few individuals were seen running from the scene following the shooting.  Major Turner added detectives believe this was an isolated incident and the community is not in danger.

