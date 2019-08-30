× Will you be able to see the Northern Lights from Indiana? Weather may not cooperate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s possible you’ll be able to see the Northern Lights from Indiana Sunday, but the weather may not cooperate with Hoosiers.

The University of Alaska’s latest Aurora Forecast shows favorable conditions, weather permitting, for seeing the aurora borealis as far south as Indiana on Sunday, Sept. 1. The forecast map shows the visibility line dipping into southern Indiana.

It would be low on the horizon and visible late at night. Better viewing conditions will be present in northern Michigan and Wisconsin, according to the projection.

An aurora is caused when charged particles from the sun hit the earth’s atmosphere and interact with atmospheric gases, giving off different colors of light.

But will you really be able to see the Northern Lights from the Hoosier State? The weekend forecast isn’t helping.

According to meteorologist Star Derry, it’s possible but not probable you’ll be able to see the aurora borealis from Indiana. Clouds and rain are possible Sunday night, which means our chances of seeing it aren’t looking great, thanks to on and off rain.

If this situation sounds familiar, similar conditions were present in March.

If you want to give it a shot, you’ll probably need to head north of Indianapolis and find a spot far away from light pollution. You can learn more here.