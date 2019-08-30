× Tracking rain heading toward Central Indiana

Severe storms waking those up in the southern Plains overnight. Reports of storm damage out there include one inch hail, more than 70mph, with shingles being blown off of homes. As low pressure slides this way we could get an isolated storm or two through Central Indiana. That’ll just be during the middle of the day and back to dry and pleasant for Friday evening. By 9-10am we could have a brief storm roll through. None of this will be a widespread of long-lived issue. Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright will be at Symphony on the Prairie this evening and the weather looks great. Enjoy! Brief storm possible today will be a very small part of an otherwise lovely day. Highs will reach a nearly seasonable 81 with a refreshing breeze turning to the north. Spotty rain possible each of the next three days totalling about a half inch with slightly higher totals south of Indianapolis towards Columbus.

