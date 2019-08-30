Milwaukee health department urges people to stop vaping

Photo of vaping devices courtesy of Getty Images

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Health Department is urging everyone to stop using any vape and or e-cigarette devices immediately. This, after 16 individuals have been hospitalized as of Aug. 28 with severe pneumonitis, or chemical pneumonia (inflammation of the lungs due to aspiration or inhalation of irritants).

Health officials say all of the patients reported using vape products or dabbing (vaping marijuana oils, extracts, or concentrates) in the weeks and months prior to hospitalization.

“At this time, the specifics of the products are unknown. Residents are again strongly encouraged to not utilize any THC products containing e-liquid,” the Health Department said in a news release.

Counties with confirmed cases of illness include Dodge, Door, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Portage, Racine, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, and Winnebago.

“We continue to learn more about the health effects associated with e-cigarettes. As the public health authority for the city, the MHD is committed to protecting the public from the dangers of secondhand exposure,” Commissioner of Health Dr. Jeanette Kowalik said.

If you or anyone you know are experiencing the following symptoms and have used vaping products, please contact your primary care physician immediately:

  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Fatigue
  • Fever
  • Anorexia
  • Pleuritic chest pain
  • Nausea
  • Diarrhea

