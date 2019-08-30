School district celebrates ‘Hair Bow Fridays’ for student with rare condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ind. – There’s a growing trend in the Perry Township School district where students wear hair bows and bow ties every Friday.

‘Hair Bow Fridays’ are a way for students and teachers to show support to a student who is away from school getting surgeries and treatments in Cincinnati.

The movement was started by Abraham Lincoln Elementary special education teacher Emily Wampler. She wanted to show Liliana Dennis encouragement while she’s away.

“Hair bow Friday kind of just took off on its own,” Wampler said, “We were trying to think of something that we could do to show our love and support for Liliana and we were like she is so adorable, so glamorous so hair bows it kind of solved itself.”

Liliana Dennis has a rare condition called Trisomy 18. Only ten percent of children with the condition make it past their first birthdays. Now at 8-years-old, Liliana has defied the odds.

“She has fought every step of the way and that is a huge credit to her parents who are amazing advocates,” Wampler said.

Every Friday the class also sends the Dennis family photos of their hair bows and encouraging videos. They post them in a Facebook group called ‘Prayers for Liliana.’

“There is just nothing that she can’t do,” Wampler said.