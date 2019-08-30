× Police looking to identify LaGrange County 2015 shooting suspect

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. — Officials are asking the public to help identify a suspect or suspects involved in a 2015 LaGrange County shooting.

Police said 41-year-old Rocky Swihart, a rural LaGrange County homeowner, was severely injured and left for dead during the mid-morning hours of Friday August 21, 2015.

The shooting took place at a residence on County Road 350 South just west of Little Turkey Lake in LaGrange County.

A 2015 investigation by detectives from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police revealed an unidentified bald white male in his 20’s or 30’s with a sender face as a suspect.

Police said the man was possibly driving a tan or beige-colored early 1980s Chrysler four-door Sedan.

The suspect allegedly pulled into Swihart’s driveway and approached him in his front yard where a verbal exchange took place between the two men.

According to police, Swihart turned away from the suspect and walked toward his home. The suspect produced a handgun and shot Swihart multiple times and left him for dead.

Swihart survived but suffered a loss of vision as a result of the injuries, hindering early investigative efforts.

Police are hoping a recently released sketch of the suspect by Indiana State Police will help develop new leads in the investigation.

Anyone that may recognize the shooter as shown in the sketch, similar vehicles as pictured, or any other information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, the Indiana State Police, or CrimeStoppers.

LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department – (260) 463-7491

Indiana State Police, Fort Wayne Post – (260) 432-8661

CrimeStoppers (Michiana) – (800) 342-STOP / (574) 288-STOP – www.michianacrimestoppers.com

Crime Stoppers (Fort Wayne)- (800) 237-STOP / (260) 436-STOP – www.crimestoppersfw.org