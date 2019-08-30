× Police detain 2 after Mt. Vernon High School receives threat on social media

FORTVILLE, Ind. – Mt. Vernon High School was placed on lockdown at the end of the school day Friday after a student made administrators aware of a social media threat related to an armed assailant.

Superintendent Jack Parker says all schools on the Fortville campus were placed on lockdown while police searched for suspects and secured the campus.

Within five minutes Parker says there were 10 officers on campus and within 30 minutes they had about 33 officers from nine surrounding law enforcement.

In the end, two people were detained in connection with the threat. It’s unclear at this time what, if any, charges they will face.

Once police apprehended the two subjects off campus, authorities marked the school safe and the Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation (MVCSC) began systematically releasing students.

MVHS received a threat and the Fortville campus has been in lockdown. Suspects are in custody and police have secured the campus. Fortville campus parents were sent multiple calls/emails via Skyward. — mvcsc district (@mvcsc_district) August 30, 2019

“Mt. Vernon takes every threat related to student safety seriously,” said Parker. “The student who reported the threat should be commended for bringing this to the attention of school administrators. This is an optimal time to remind students, ‘if you see something, say something.’”

There will be an additional precautionary police presence at the football game Friday night, but officers do not believe there is any threat to the game itself.