Man left on side of Indy road after bike struck by hit-and-run driver

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run on the east side of Indianapolis. Police are now trying to find the person responsible.

According to investigators, the incident happened early Wednesday morning before 2:30 a.m. near North Euclid Avenue and East 30th Street.

Family and friends said Michael Bayird, 32, was just biking home from work when someone hit him with a car and took off. They believe Bayird was on the side of the road for about an hour before he got help.

“At some point, someone found him and there was an ambulance nearby and the ambulance came up and got him in there,” said Thomas Mendenhall, a friend.

Mendenhall said he saw Bayird a few days ago. On Friday, he visited him at his hospital bed at Eskenazi Hospital.

“He is a very gentle soul and just very artistic,” Mendenhall said. “Loves making art and poetry and would do anything for anybody.”

Bayird’s mother could not stand to see her son in pain. Susanne Maqueda said he has a broken leg and a fractured skull. She said he’s already had brain surgery.

“If you know something, please let somebody know, “she said. “Would you want this to be your child laying there?”

They want answers and to find the person responsible. They want Bayird to pull through more than anything.

“Whether anything happens, we just want Michael back with full brain capacity,” Mendenhall said.

A police report for this case said investigators found pieces of a car at the scene. If you know anything about what happened, give IMPD a call or contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.