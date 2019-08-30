× Labor Day Weekend Forecast

This will be a mainly dry Labor Day weekend across central Indiana but the weather pattern will change. A frontal system will stall across the state and be the focal point for scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will be warmer and it will be more humid. We’ll have sunny skies with highs in the low 80s, along with our daily chance for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Although we’ll have a chance for rain, neither day looks like a complete washout.

If you have plans to visit Florida or one of the Caribbean Islands this weekend, Hurricane Storm Dorian may affect your plans. Please see my post for more specific details.

This has been a warm Summer so far.

Wet weekend have been common this year.

The UV Index will be in the high category this weekend.

The roof may be open for the game this weekend.

We’ll have a slight chance for scattered storms Saturday.

We’ll have a slight chance for scattered storms Sunday.

Dorian will make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane.