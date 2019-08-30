× Indiana Comic Con kicks off in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s going to be a busy weekend as fictional characters invade downtown Indianapolis.

Indiana Comic Con kicked off Friday and people were lined out the door ready to get inside. The event is a safe place to bring out your inner nerd.

“For us ‘nerd’ is just another word for us to describe who we are and who we want to be always,” said Public Relations Coordinator Jaimie Kautzmann.

“I call myself one. Some people think it’s a bad thing. Some people think it’s a good thing to be a nerd,” attendee Kristina Johnson said.