Friday evening update over Hurricane Dorian

Here’s the latest from the National Hurricane Center:

At 5 p.m. Friday, the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located 595 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Dorian is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph. A slower west- northwestward to westward motion should begin tonight and continue into early next week.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 115 mph with gusts to 140 mph. Dorian is a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

On this track, the core of Dorian should move over the Atlantic well north of the southeastern and central Bahamas today and tomorrow, be near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and be near the Florida peninsula late Monday.

Additional strengthening is forecast, and Dorian is anticipated to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane while it moves near the northwestern Bahamas and approaches the Florida peninsula into early next week.

A life-threatening storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 10 to 15 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds in the northwestern Bahamas. Near the coast,the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall accumulations this weekend into the middle of next week: