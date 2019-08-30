Fortville police detain 2 after Mt. Vernon High School receives threat on social media

Posted 5:05 pm, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:14PM, August 30, 2019

Mt. Vernon High Shool

FORTVILLE, Ind. — The Fortville Police Department said Mt. Vernon High School received a threat via social media about an hour before Friday school dismissal.

Police said precautionary measures were taken to secure the school after a threat was made on Instagram.

Two people have been detained for interviewing but are not confirmed to be suspects at this time, according to police.

Mt. Vernon Schools are currently in process of dismissal.

Police said there will be an additional precautionary police presence the football game tonight, but they do not believe there is any threat to the game itself.

Police will have a press conference at 6 p.m. at the Mt. Vernon Administration Building Board Room with members of the school district.

 

