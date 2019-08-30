CSX asked to clean up trash dumping near west side tracks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis may end up paying to remove a large pile of trash near train tracks on Mickley Avenue on the west side. City-County Councilor Jared Evans said that’s not fair. He believes CSX should have to clean it up.

“Looks disgusting, it looks, trashy,” said Scot Hancock, who lives in the area.

He feels this mess reflects poorly on the neighborhood.

“I wish someone would clean it up and I wish people wouldn’t dump stuff there,” said Hancock.

City-County Councilor Jared Evans said since the trash is on CSX property, it should be cleaned up by the company. He said the city contacted CSX about it.

“My understanding through that is that CSX did respond,” said Evans, “and they did say they would come out. But this is three weeks old though, so, that’s not an acceptable time frame.”

CSX told us it had no record of a complaint from the city. A representative said it’s possible the city contacted the wrong person by mistake.

The company said in a statement:

“CSX strives to be a good neighbor in communities where we operate. We have informed our environmental services team, who will review the area to determine what action is needed. We remind the public that dumping trash on railroad property is not only dangerous, but also illegal. We encourage local residents to report any suspicious activity on or near railroad property to local police. Community members can contact CSX online at www.csx.com/tellcsx with non-emergency concerns. CSX will review all notifications of refuse issues near the company’s right of way and respond in a timely manner.”

Evans hopes it is addressed immediately.

“When you have illegal dumping like this it just promotes more illegal dumping in the area, so we have to get these sites cleaned up pretty quickly,” said Evans.

CSX said it should be out to assess within the next week. However, it could decide the trash problem isn’t significant enough to pay to get it removed. If so, Evans said the city is out of luck.

“We don’t really have any method to hold CSX accountable or to even bill them and have them pay. This due to federal laws that prohibit us from being able to hold them accountable,” said Evans.

Hancock would like to see more done to prevent dumping in the area.

“I think they probably need to put signs up or put cameras up to see who actually did dump the trash there,” said Hancock.