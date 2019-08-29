× Woman notices fraudulent charge, tracks down alleged purse thief in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A woman in Bloomington was able to track down her stolen purse and the person who allegedly made off with it Tuesday.

The victim says she had just finished her shift at a local restaurant when she noticed her purse was missing from the business’ upper office. She then noticed a fraudulent $320 charge on her debit card for a room at a nearby hotel, according to a probable cause affidavit.

With her boyfriend and coworker, the victim says she went to the hotel to attempt to find the thief. Once there, she was reportedly given the room number, confronted 37-year-old Rebecca Schmidt and told her to return her property. The victim says Schmidt handed over the purse, but only $240 of her $555 was inside.

When police arrived to the hotel, the affidavit says Schmidt admitted to stealing the purse and had already spent some of the money at a nearby CVS, used some to pay for the room and gave some to a friend to purchase methamphetamine.

Schmidt was taken into custody and transported to the Monroe County Jail on a theft charge, a level 6 felony.

Police estimate the total value of the items stolen to be more than $750.