INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson is reminding eligible voters that September is National Voter Registration Month.

Hoosiers who need to register should visit www.IndianaVoters.com or download the Indiana Voters app for your smart phone.

“With the November 5th general election just weeks away, there is no time like the present to verify your voter registration and polling location,” said Lawson.

Citizens who are 18 years of age or older are eligible and can sign up at their county voter registration office, online at www.IndianaVoters.com or through the Indiana Voters app (for Android and Apple users).

The deadline to register or update your registration is Monday, October 7th, 2019.

September was  chosen as National Voter Registration Month in 2002 by the National Association of Secretaries of State to encourage voter participation and increase awareness of state requirements and deadlines for voting.

“Voting is a privilege we enjoy as citizens and getting ready to vote in Indiana is simple and straightforward,” said Lawson.

Lawson hopes the public will help spread the word about National Voter Registration Month by using the hashtag #ReadyToVote on social media.

