Police, victim’s mother urge people to look out for ‘dangerous’ man wanted for July murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Suzett Moffitt misses her daughter, Yolanda Moffitt-Santiago, terribly. Moffitt-Santiago was found dead on a sidewalk on July 2 near the corner of N. 37th Street and Central Avenue.

“I had told her to get away from him,” Moffitt told CBS4. “I had went downtown to get guardianship over her because she was making bad choices, still being around him.”

Moffitt is talking about 28-year-old William Jenkins who is wanted in connection to the murder of Moffitt-Santiago. Moffitt said her daughter and Jenkins dated from December 2018 until May 2019. She said the relationship was not healthy.

“It was just one thing after another,” Moffitt recalled. “He was grabbing her phone, answering her phone. I’m like, “Where’s Yolanda?” He’s like, “Oh, she’s asleep right now.”

Moffitt said prior to her death, she worried something tragic would happen.

“It was a series of things before it came to this and I told her that this person was not stable,” Moffitt said. “This person is dangerous. She didn’t listen.”

Dan Rosenberg with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana said investigators learned Jenkins was not leaving Moffitt-Santiago alone when he got out of jail this summer. The mother of three even left her own home to get away from him.

“He finds out that she’s going to go drop off some items at a friend’s house,” Rosenberg said. “And on July 2 as she drops off those items at her friend’s house, he barges in the house, they get into a huge argument.”

Not long after that, police find Moffitt-Santiago dead from a gunshot wound, her body lying on the sidewalk.

“She was shot one time in the back of the head,” Rosenberg said. “That’s basically an execution. Anyone who kills someone in that type of manner, those issues go beyond a temper you can’t control.”

Rosenberg said officers believe Jenkins is still in Indianapolis. They are encouraging anyone with information to call 317-262-TIPS or 1-800-262-TIPS. Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could receive up to $1,000 in reward money.

“If he’s got a different story to tell, it’s his opportunity to do so,” Rosenberg said.