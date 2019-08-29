× Persistence: Man who won $60 million in lottery played same numbers for 20 years

Patience is a virtue, right?

At least that’s what one Canadian man proved as he played the same lottery numbers for almost 20 years and finally got the jackpot, according to CNN partner, CTV.

Bon Truong of Edmonton said he knew he won $60 million in the October 26, 2018, Lotto Max jackpot the morning after the numbers were drawn, according to a news release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

Rather than claim his prize immediately, he decided to wait almost 10 months later because “he felt overwhelmed by the magnitude of his win,” he told WCLC.

As soon as he saw the winning numbers, Truong went to the store and had the clerk print them — just to be certain, he said. He took the numbers home and double checked them for hours.

“I started to think about what this win would mean for my family,” he said. “I realized it’s going to change a lot of things and I wanted to make sure we were all ready and prepared for those changes.”

Truong’s winning numbers were 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 20 and 30. He told WCLC those numbers are a combination of important dates and family birthdays.

“The first thing I thought was, ‘I’m going to be able to pay off everything!’ and I was happy just to do that,” he said.

Truong told WCLC he first plans on buying his family a new home and putting money away to save for their future, with a vacation in the works.

The WCLC said Truong’s $60 million win is tied as the largest-ever Lotto Max winner in Alberta’s history. A couple won $60 million back in September 2017.