× NHRA US Nationals, huge concerts, Indiana’s largest comic convention and more ways to live it up over Labor Day Weekend

Chevrolet Performance US Nationals

Lucas Oil Raceway

Get ready for the fastest weekend in Indianapolis as the Chevrolet Performance US Nationals come roaring back to Lucas Oil Raceway this Labor Day weekend! The sport’s biggest names like Brittany Force, Antron Brown, John Force, Bo Butner, Andrew Hines and more will compete to be crowned champions in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle. There will also be plenty of other activities for fans to check out like the Midway, autograph signings and the Cruz Pedregon Open House and Car Show.

Click here for more info.

Ruoff Kickoff Classic: Ball State vs. Indiana University

Lucas Oil Stadium

The college football season kicks off in downtown Indy as the Ball State Cardinals host the Indiana Hoosiers in the nationally-televised Ruoff Kickoff Classic on Saturday, August 31st, at noon. Fans from both schools can enjoy a pregame tailgate party and watch the Cardinals and Hoosiers battle for state bragging rights!

Click here for more info.

Farmer’s Pike Festival

New Castle, IN

The 39th Annual Farmer’s Pike Festival is happening this Labor Day weekend (August 30-September 2). Highlighting “Acres of Treasures”, the festival offers nearly two miles of shopping, delicious food, and live entertainment all weekend! Vendors come from all over the country for this annual festival which offers plenty of variety. Plus, they have over 6 acres of free parking and a free shuttle can bring you right to the gates. Admission is $4 for adults; $1 for children under 12 and free for children under 3.

Click here for more info.

Indiana Comic Convention

Indiana Convention Center

Indiana Comic Convention is happening this weekend (August 30 – September 1) at the Indiana Convention Center downtown. This convention is Indianapolis’ largest comic convention. It features exhibitors that cater to a wide-spectrum of interests including comic books, magazines, toys, games, Star Wars, Star Trek, anime, manga, cosplay, artwork, sketches and apparel. In addition, a full roster of comic industry professionals and comic-related celebrities are in attendance for attendees to meet and greet. This is a family-friendly event with free admission for kids 12 and under.

Click here for more info.

North Salem Old Fashion Days

North Salem, IN

North Salem Old Fashion Days is a three-day event happening from Aug. 31st – Sept 2nd in northwest Hendricks County. This much-loved annual event will bring back all of its old traditions and introduce a few new ones all while greeting offering a weekend full of food, fun and lively entertainment. A smorgasbord breakfast kicks off the festival at 7 am on Saturday at the United Methodist Church on Main Street, followed by Hendricks County’s largest parade– Old Fashion Days Parade—at 11 am. Other activities on the schedule include a truck and tractor pull, pie eating contest, car show, corn hole tournament, a 10K/5K run/walk, bed race, line dancing, pet parade, 50/50 raffle and more!

Click here for more info.

Special Olympics Indiana Polo Night

Hickory Hall Polo Club (Whitestown, IN)

Head to Hickory Hall Polo Club in Boone County this Friday, August 30th, for their first-ever Special Olympics Indiana Night. This event will help support 16,000 Special Olympics athletes across Indiana! Entry starts at 5 pm and the polo match begins at 6 pm. Entry is just $20 per vehicle. Plus, don’t forget to bring the kids because there will be an airplane flyover with candy drop during halftime!

Click here for more info.

Steve Aoki

Pavilion at Pan Am (Downtown Indianapolis)

Superstar DJ Steve Aoki is coming to the Pavilion at Pan Am in downtown Indianapolis Saturday, August 31st, at 8pm. The show will open with local support by DJs Hugh Jeffner, Gabby Love and Weewah. Tickets start at $35. This is an 18+ event.

Click here for more info.

KISS: End of the Road World Tour

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

KISS is bringing their “End of the Road” world tour to Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center this Saturday, August 31st. The show kicks off at 7:30 pm and ticket prices start at $38.50.

Click here for more info.