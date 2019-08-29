× Mom with license plate ‘PB4WEGO’ wins battle with state to keep it

NEW HAMPSHIRE – If you’re a parent, heading out the door before a car ride with the kids probably goes a little like this:

Parent: “Did you go to the bathroom?”

Child: “No, I don’t have to go.”

Parent: “Go now, you may not get the chance later.”

At least for one New Hampshire woman, that was pretty much the ongoing conversation she had with her four kids … so much that she made it her vanity license plate for 15 years.

Wendy Auger is proud of her “PB4WEGO” plate and told CNN she’s never had any issues with it. Until now.

New Hampshire asked Auger, in a letter she received August 16, to surrender her plate because it includes a phrase relating to “sexual or excretory acts or functions,” said Auger.

I’m not a political activist,” she said. “But this is a non-offensive thing that I’ve had and it’s part of who we are as a family and who I am and there was zero reason for them to take it away.”

The recall letter said Auger had 10 days to surrender her plate with the option to chose another vanity plate at no extra cost or have one assigned to her.

If Auger chose to get a regular plate, a portion of her vanity plate fee would be refunded to her, according to the letter.

After hearing about Auger’s situation from a mutual friend, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu got involved.

“Upon this being brought to my attention, I reached out to the Division of Motor Vehicles and strongly urged them to allow Wendy to keep the license plate she has had for the last 15 years,” Sununu told CNN in a statement.

“I recently left a message on her phone to share the good news that her plate will not be recalled.”

Auger said she was happy she got to keep a piece of who her family is with her.

“I wasn’t going to go down without a fight,” she said.

For New Hampshire residents, the cost of a vanity license plate includes the price of your town/city and state registration fees, plus $40 for the Vanity Plate fee, plus a one time $8 fee, according to the New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles.

CNN reached out to the New Hampshire DMV for comment but has not heard back.