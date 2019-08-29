Garfield Park to screen ‘The Front Page’ for Vintage Movie Night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Garfield Park Art Center has announced The Front Page (1931) as the next featured film at Vintage Movie Night on Saturday, September 7, at 8:00 p.m.

The 1931 film was a Howard Hughes production adapted from the 1928 stage play.

Indianapolis film historian Eric Grayson will introduce the film and conduct a Q&A session afterwards.

Grayson hosts the monthly event that proudly boasts: “Real film on real projectors.”

The Front Page (1931) synopsis:

“This comedy follows Hildy Johnson (Pat O’Brien), an investigative reporter looking for a bigger paycheck, according to Grayson. When an accused murderer (George E. Stone) escapes from custody, Hildy sees an opportunity for the story of a lifetime. But when he finds the criminal, he learns that the man may not be guilty. With the help of his editor (Adolphe Menjou), Hildy attempts to hide the convict, uncover the conspiracy and write the scoop of his career.”

Vintage Movie Night admission is $5 and concessions are $1. This is a family-friendly film and there is free parking for the event.

Garfield Park Arts Center is located at 2432 Conservatory Drive.

For more information, go to gpacarts.org or call 317-327-7135.

For more information on Eric Grayson, visit DrFilm.net/blog, check out his website FilmEric.com and follow him on Facebook.