Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 17 – 2019 Football Season Preview

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Purdue Football will kick off their 2019 season on Friday night in Reno, Nevada against the Nevada Wolfpack.

Purdue is coming off a 6-7 campaign, following a loss in the Music City Bowl against Auburn, but that saw them beat IU for the second straight season, maintaining possession of the Old Oaken Bucket, as well as pull off arguably the biggest upset in program history when they beat Ohio State 49-20 on October 20, 2018 – a game that Purdue (and Ohio State) fans will never forget– a game in which Purdue graduate and superfan, Tyler Trent predicted ahead of time in his memorable ESPN College Gameday story.

Alan Karpick from Gold and Black joins CBS4’s Adam Bartels again to help break down the depth chart and schedule ahead of Purdue’s first game.

Friday’s opener is scheduled to kickoff at 9:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. For Purdue’s full schedule, click here.

