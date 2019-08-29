× Expect a warmer Friday with a chance for rain

After a mild dry week, the weather pattern for central Indiana will change for the holiday weekend. Temperatures will be warmer and it will be more humid. We’ll have sunny skies with highs in the low 80s, with a daily chance for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms, Friday through Monday. Although we’ll have a chance for rain, neither day looks like a complete washout.

If you have plans to visit Florida or one of the Caribbean Islands this weekend, Hurricane Storm Dorian may affect your plans. Please see my post for more specific details.

August has been a warm, wet month.

So far this year we have had 79, 80-degree days.

Highs will be in the 89s on Friday.

We’ll have a chance for isolated storms late Friday.

Wet weekends have been common this year.

We’ll have a chance for scattered storms Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered storms Sunday.