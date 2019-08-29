× Dry end of week; rain for Labor Day Weekend

A little warmer today with a high of 81°. We should be getting to 83 this final week of August so we’re just a touch below the average. Really looking like a beautiful day as high pressure stays in control and keeps us sunny. Perfect weather for anything you want to do this Thursday. Still looking pleasant for Friday but more clouds than today. Spotty rain chances each day of the long weekend but rain will be minimal so we’re talking less than a half inch of rain total.