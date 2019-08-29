Dry end of week; rain for Labor Day Weekend

Posted 6:08 am, August 29, 2019, by

A little warmer today with a high of 81°.  We should be getting to 83 this final week of August so we’re just a touch below the average.Really looking like a beautiful day as high pressure stays in control and keeps us sunny.  Perfect weather for anything you want to do this Thursday.Still looking pleasant for Friday but more clouds than today.Spotty rain chances each day of the long weekend but rain will be minimal so we’re talking less than a half inch of rain total.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.