Designers behind Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ suits are from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – “Old Town Road” became a top charting hit for country rapper Lil Nas X and now his big single may be the launching point for two Indianapolis fashion designers.

Jerry Lee Atwood first made waves when one of his western suits was worn by rapper Post Malone at the Video Music Awards a few years ago. The artist's stylist found Atwood's work on Instagram and commissioned him to make a suit for Malone's appearance on a Bud Light Concert Series.

“Didn’t end up being used for that show, so I felt dejected,” Atwood said. “The original direction for color was Bud Light blue.”

Atwood made a few additional suits for Malone, but still felt let down by the original falling by the wayside. Then the rapper wore it at the Video Music Awards. The suit has become iconic and even appears in cardboard cutouts of the artist.

“He walks out wearing that suit, and it's like, ‘Holy Crap!’ you know?" Atwood laughed.

Now his work is on the shoulders of Lil Nas X. The breakout star wore one of his suits for the song's extremely popular music video and another at the Video Music Awards this week.

“I've had suits in videos, but not that high profile." Atwood said.

Stencil artist Erin Huber is joining Atwood as a collaborator. She is the designer for the custom suit liner on Lil Nas X's awards suit.

“My 8-year-old just asked me if I was popular," Huber joked.

The duo is working on another suit for an up-and-coming artist and has done work for Denver Broncos star Von Miller. In the future, they may even dabble in stretching their art form beyond menswear.